Off-page Optimization | Local SEO for Photographers

In our final newsletter of the decade, we show you how off-page optimization techniques such as link building, influencer marketing, guest blogging and social media marketing can work together to boost your search engine rankings.

Also, how to get maximum visibility in search engines when people are searching for a local photographer: why photographers shouldn’t ignore local SEO.

What we’ve been reading this month from around the web.

Are We Making SEO Too Complicated?

Are we overcomplicating SEO? Andrew Dennis argues that we should focus our efforts on the two things it all boils down to: content and links.

Using Facebook Insights to Protect Falling Follower Counts

When it comes to small businesses marketing their brand, we know 73% invest in social media marketing, with channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter taking the lead. But recent research shows that one in three UK adults are cutting back on social media. Find out why and how you can take care of the followers you still have, and perhaps earn more.

The Definitive Guide To SEO In 2020

Brian Dean’s ultimate guide to dominating Google’s search results in 2020 with tested strategies that are working right now… and will work even better in 2020.

Copycat Content: SEO Tools Got Us Here, Humans Will Get Us Out

In chasing search traffic, companies are sleep-walking into intellectual plagiarism. They’re fixating on their keyword research tools and SEO briefs at the expense of originality and personality. They’re curating other people’s work, instead of creating their own. They’re choosing to make content longer, instead of better.