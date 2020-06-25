Does your website have a goal?

Are you tracking how well your users are reaching that goal?

“Conversion rate tracking” has a reputation for being complicated but we’re really hoping to change that.

We’ve just launched conversion tracking for Statcounter and you can add your goal in just a few seconds.

Goals in Statcounter are retroactive which means you won’t need to wait for new data to come in, the results are immediate.



Your website goal can be anything from subscribing to your newsletter to completing your contact form or making a purchase.

Being able to track your conversion rate over time helps you see the effectiveness of your pages and helps you optimize your content and design for better results.

To set your goal now simply go to the “Pages” stat and click “set conversion goal”.

You can also view our guide Track Your Conversion Rate to learn more about it.