See all recordings from any visitor at a glance

Understanding your visitors is the superpower that allows you to better serve your customers and gives you the edge over your competitors. We’ve just released an update to Magnify Visitor to make it even easier to get inside your customers’ head.

You can now play ALL the recordings from an individual visitor right from Magnify Visitor.

Seeing all the interactions your visitors have with your website can really help to put you in their shoes, understand what they’re seeking out and what obstacles on your site may be preventing them from converting.

We’ve also made it easier to open Magnify Visitor from within a recording. You can now simply click the magnify icon or session count at the top right of the recording screen.

If you haven’t yet experienced the magic of Session Replay, you can try it for free here: https://statcounter.com/session-replay/