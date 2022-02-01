Quickly find your engaged visitors with the new Session Length filter

Session Length is an important indicator for measuring how engaged your visitors are with your website, or how quickly they exit! Now you can filter by Session Length in Statcounter to explore your more engaged visitors or to examine sessions that were unexpectedly short.

For example, setting the Session Length filter to display sessions between 0 and 5 seconds will show you the visitors that didn’t engage with your landing page or potential bots and click fraud traffic.

Longer sessions with multiple page views will indicate more engagement and may warrant watching a session replay recording to see if these visitors were experiencing problems or if they reached their goal.

So whether you’re more interested in short or long sessions the new session length filter can save you time by creating a shortlist of sessions to explore further.

To filter by Session Length, go to Recent Activity > Visitor Activity in the left menu and select Filters, then Session Length.

The Session Length filter will appear with the range from 0 seconds to infinity along a non-linear scale.

Drag the sliders on either side to select the range of Session Lengths you wish to view.

Please note: if you created your Statcounter account prior to August 2016, this filter will be called “Visit Length”.