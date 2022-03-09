Supercharge your customer support with Session Replay.

When a website visitor contacts you to ask for help, Session Replay can give you the additional context you need to be able to put yourself in their shoes and see what difficulties they experienced.

Whether a visitor is unable to find a product or a particular piece of content or they are having trouble with the checkout process, watching Session Replay recordings of their previous sessions gives you the proper context to be able to fully understand where they got stuck and how to help them.

“We had a problem this weekend with our e-commerce site. A customer got in touch because they were having trouble checking out. Watching back recordings with Session Replay, we saw exactly where they got stuck. We’re now solving some of our own technical problems with our website, which is great. It has been really, really useful for that.”

— Vikki, ZanyPig.co.uk

Watching a customer use the checkout process on the ZanyPig website

Has Session replay given you any insights into your website visitors behavior? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven’t yet experienced the valuable insights Session Replay can bring to your business, you can try it for free now.