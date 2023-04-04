4 ways to use Session Replay to grow your business faster

Session Replay is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal as a website owner. Seeing exactly how each visitor experienced your website reveals so many more insights than can be gleaned from any other web analytics tool.

By showing you everything that happened in between the page views, Session Replay uncovers the reasons why visitors took the actions they did and gives you a deeper perspective on your visitors and your website.

Here are the top four ways Statcounter members are using Session Replay to improve their website experience for their visitors and help more visitors become customers.

See where and why visitors are struggling with your website

Observing your visitors using your website is never less than an eye-opening experience. Whether you’re using a template or theme for your ecommerce store or your business website was custom designed by an agency, there will always be unexpected points of friction that cause your visitors to struggle.

Some of the most common causes of frustration revealed by Session Replay include:

Elements on your page that look clickable but aren’t

Untimely popups that interrupt your visitors

Losing data entered into a form

Poor mobile experience

“It has been incredibly interesting to be able to see how our website responds to visitors. We can see now that, for people using lower-resolution devices, it really doesn’t respond well. To see someone struggle with the website is quite an eye opener. That’s something we would never have known about had we not had access to Session Replay.”

— Craig, DBIO.eu

Find and fix website bugs faster

When a visitor reports a technical problem they have experienced on your website, unless you can reproduce the problem on your computer or device, it can be a time consuming task to pin it down.

Session Replay puts you in your visitor’s shoes and shows you the context of their visit and all of the steps they took on your site leading up to the problem. This is especially useful for resolving issues on the less visible parts of your website, such as confirmation pages or error messages.

“Session Replay revealed that the cookie bar on my site was taking up half the screen on mobile. This meant people were reluctant to press okay to consent to cookies, so I reduced the size and it’s not nearly as intrusive now.”

— Alex Chapman, Riveria Ready

See why more visitors aren’t converting

Your conversion rate is the ultimate measure of the effectiveness of your website and your marketing efforts. To increase your conversion rate, you must understand why some visitors aren’t converting.

Session Replay helps you see what’s causing some visitors to drop off so you can optimize your site and your marketing campaigns to increase your conversion rate.

Some of the questions Session Replay helps to answer include:

Is your Call to Action obvious or did they miss it completely?

Could they not find what they were looking for?

At what point did they lose interest?

Why did they drop off at your checkout page?

Was a page too slow to load?

“I could see people weren’t really clicking the button on my order page. It wasn’t obvious that that was how to place an order. But since I changed the button, I definitely can see it. It’s made the use of the site easier for visitors, and more people have ended up clicking and ordering.”

— Allan, Caricatures Ireland

Supercharge your customer support

Providing support to your website customers who are having difficulties navigating your website can be a real challenge. Their interpretation of the problem may or may not be adequate depending on their technical literacy. Further back and forth may involve asking for screenshots or a video call, all of which can be avoided with Session Replay.

Some of the ways Session Replay can help you improve your customer support include:

Reduce the amount of information you need to ask your customers about their issues

Avoid misinterpreting your customer’s description of the problem

See the problem in the context of their entire visit, the path they took and what happened next

Reduce the time to isolate the problem and provide support

“We had a problem this weekend with our e-commerce site. A customer got in touch because they were having trouble checking out. Watching back recordings with Session Replay, we saw exactly where they got stuck. It has been really, really useful for that.”

— Vikki, ZanyPig

What’s your experience?

Has Session replay given you any insights into your website visitors behavior? Let us know in the comments.

If you haven’t yet experienced the valuable insights Session Replay can bring to your business, you can try it for free now.