New & Improved Bot Detection in Statcounter

We have seen a significant rise in bot traffic to websites in recent months.

These bots are adopting new methods to avoid detection and when they flood your stats with fake visits, they can make it very difficult to get an accurate view of the real visitors on your website.

Protecting your analytics from bots

To counteract this we’ve developed a more sophisticated bot detection system which we’re making available to all Statcounter members for free.

Our primary goal with the new bot detection is to protect your stats from being skewed by bot visits.

Whether visits come from good bots like search engine crawlers or bad bots like content scrapers and click fraud bots, all bot visits have now been isolated and relegated to a new bots dashboard, keeping your regular stats accurate by reporting only real human visits.

Introducing the bots dashboard

Additionally we have developed a new dedicated Bots dashboard where you’ll be able to see activity from the good and bad bots visiting your site, separate from your real visitor stats.

The new bots dashboard is also available for all Statcounter members for free.

Log in to Statcounter and click View Stats to open your project. In the left blue sidebar, select Bots to open the dashboard.

Please note: if you have had a high number of bots in your Statcounter reports, you may see a drop in numbers in your regular stats which reflects this change.

We value your questions and feedback. Reply in the comments and let us know what you think.

The Statcounter Team